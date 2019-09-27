City hires new HR director; to start Oct. 7

The City of Clinton has quickly filled a vacancy in one of its key departments, announcing on Friday the hiring of its new Human Resources director.

Shelvia Ashford will be assuming the position of Human Resources director on Oct. 7 following the retirement of HR director and longtime City of Clinton employee Lisa Carter.

The announcement was made late Friday afternoon via a press release from City manager Tom Hart.

He stated that Ashford was leaving her position as a human resource recruitment specialist in Kinston where she was responsible for the City of Kinston’s “robust recruitment efforts, mediating personnel matters, and a litany of other human resource tasks.”

Prior to working in Kinston, Ashford spent more than two decades working for Wayne County, where she started as a bus driver and advanced through the ranks of the organization before eventually landing in the county’s Human Resources Department.

Ashford is a graduate of Goldsboro High School and currently lives in Goldsboro with her husband, Thomas. She has three children and one grandchild.

“As a human resource professional, Shelvia doesn’t just preach the importance (of) professional development and improvement to employees,” Hart stated in the release. “She leads by her own example.”

As an adult, Ashford earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Organization Development from Mount Olive College and is currently working toward a MBA degree with a concentration in Human Resource Management.

Ashford also recently earned a certification as a senior certified professional with the International Public Management Association (PMA), one of the eminent professional organizations in the human resource field.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

