Journey continues at Clement

AUTRYVILLE — Principal Matt McLean enjoyed talking with students about their schoolwork, before they cite the Pledge of Allegiance together in the front office over the intercom to get the school day started.

“Our students are some of the best students that I’ve ever come across,” McLean said.

The 8 a.m. tradition at Clement Elementary is one many McLean will carry on as the new leader of the school. He was selected by Sampson County Schools for the position following the retirement of James Mullins.

“This is a wonderful school,” McLean said. “I’m blessed to be in a wonderful school and a great school system. The staff and parents are wonderful and they made me feel very welcomed.”

In 2018, Clement was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School — the first from Sampson County Schools to receive the distinction. The Exemplary High Performing Schools’ recognition is based on the overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Clement Elementary exceeded growth on the state’s academic performance measures and received the grade of “A” for its School Performance Grade on North Carolina’s school rating system.

“I’m embracing that challenge to maintain the excellence that’s here,” McLean said about being new. “That’s one thing I’m excited about. There’s a high level of success and our teachers are so good and I got to keep them here. These teachers here are wonderful.”

McLean said he feels proud to be a principal in a school district that’s ranked 16th in North Carolina for academic achievement, but near the bottom when it comes to funding.

“We’re probably the most effective and efficient school district in the state and that’s something to be proud of and that’s something that’s appealing to me as a leader — to come into a place that’s getting it done for kids all across the district.”

In 1994, he graduated from E.E. Smith High School of Fayetteville, where he currently lives with his wife, Rosemary. Together they have a 5-year-old daughter in kindergarten.

“Fayetteville is a small town with a whole lot of people who come and go with the military,” McLean said while talking about his family’s relationship to the area. “I grew up in town and my parents grew up in town, so that’s unique.”

With family ties to education, it’s a goal McLean wanted to pursue since he was a kid.

“I knew that education was a valuable profession and that you could have a big impact on people,” he said.

To start, McLean earned a bachelor’s in history with a secondary education license from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In between roles in education, he earned a North Carolina Principal’s License from the Sandhills Regional Leadership Academy and a master’s of school administration from Fayetteville State University.

One of his first teaching jobs was at his high school alma mater, where his little brother was a senior. He said it was a good experience coaching family members. McLean said it’s a positive situation many educators have in Sampson County as well.

Next, he became a teacher and coach at Seventy-First High School for several years before going to Jack Britt High School. In 2012, McLean became a principal intern at Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary, before joining J.R. Ingram Elementary as an assistant principal. From 2014 through 2019, he served Cape Fear High School as the assistant principal and athletic director.

From his years as a student all the way through his career, McLean said he always had good examples of leadership from principals and teachers.

“That’s what I see in the week and a half that I’ve been here,” he said while applauding the achievements of the Clement staff. “You’re not going to have a high performance school like Clement without teachers being great teachers.

During his years as an athletic director at Cape Fear, which comes with being an assistant principal in Cumberland County, McLean was proud to win several conference all-sports championships, based on collective points awarded after victories. In 2018, the school was selected as the Exemplary School Award winner by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). It was awarded to the school based on athletics, academics, club involvements and community service.

“To me anything in leadership, you got to set that vision and reiterate that vision and get people to drive towards it,” he said. “I didn’t coach a single team or I didn’t play a single game, but I helped win that and focused on that goal.”

In May 2019, McLean was selected at the state’s Dave Harris Athletic Director of the Year.

“It’s a personal accomplishment, but it was because of the success of everybody in that program,” he said. “I really feel like the skills that I have developed and the skills that I’ve been able to have in those avenues will hopefully translate into success here with Clement.”

