Wiley named Detention Officer of the Year

Sampson County Detention Center -

Sampson County Detention Officer Casey Wiley was presented with the North Carolina Detention Officer of the Year Award during a recent conference.

Wiley was presented the award last week at the North Carolina Jail Administrators Association Conference in Greensboro. He has been employed as a Sampson County Detention Officer since May 2007.

“All of his peers will tell you, Casey possesses a good work ethic, positive attitude and is dedicated to serving others,” Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a statement after Wiley was honored. “In the 12 years I have known Casey, not once have I ever heard him complain. He always comes to work, earlier than required and with a smile on his face.”

Like all other agencies, who are forced to do more with less, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office utilizes inmate work crews to address maintenance and cleaning operations, which reduces operational cost. Some of these task include mowing grass, trimming hedges, minor plumbing repairs, HVAC maintenance, cleaning offices, and many other facility projects.

Wiley gladly fills the role of facility maintenance and supervises all inmate work crews.

“The clean grounds, clean facility and taxpayer monies saved can all be attributed to Casey’s commitment and service to the Sheriff’s Office and citizens of this county,” said Thornton. “I am very pleased Casey was chosen for this prestigious award and honored to have someone of his character employed with my agency.”

