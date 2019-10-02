Hales accepts CCS Board post

Brunson - -

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education invited Clark Hales to join them as board member, a position he has happily accepted.

According to CCS Board chairperson Dr. Linda Brunson, Hales’ commitment to giving back to the community played a part in the board’s collective decision to offer him the vacant spot left by Georgina Zeng, whose resignation was effective on Monday.

“We thought that he would be the best candidate,” Brunson stated. “He is already in some leadership positions.”

The incoming board member was the president of Clinton Area Foundation for Education for about a month before accepting a seat on the board. He was also on the Sunset Avenue School Parent Teacher Student Organization.

“It’s a huge honor to be part of an already very strong school board. My family has a long history with Clinton City Schools,” said Hales.

His wife, Rebecca, is a kindergarten teacher with Clinton City Schools and the couple have five children, including Maddie Gray, 11, Kathryn, 9, and Elizabeth, 7, who are all students in the school system. They also have twin sons, Owen and Luke, who are 4 years old.

Hales has been a part of the financial industry for almost 15 years. He has been in that industry for his entire professional career, graduating from East Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in managerial finance.

The East Carolina alum is currently with RABO Agrifinance, an agricultural lender. He has worked as a senior relationship manager for the company for five years, holding similar job titles in the past.

Hales was born just over the county line in Cumberland. His wife is native to Clinton and they moved back to Clinton in July 2018.

“My main goal is to do whatever is necessary to benefit the children of Clinton City Schools,” Hales expressed. “I want to enhance the experience of the children in our system and the experience of the teachers that work in our system.”

The father of five intends to offer his support to CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, as well as the rest of the board members, so they can continue to be a strong board. Hales hopes to use his ability to form long-lasting relationships as an asset to the new post.

“It’s all about what we do for the school system. Clinton City Schools has a unique bond with the Clinton community. I believe it is important to keep that bond strong. In order to do that, you have to earn people’s trust and to do that, it is important to treat people the right way. This is an attribute I hope to bring to the board,” Hales stated.

“There has always been a numerous amount of dedicated Clinton leaders,” he continued. “Moving back to Clinton, it is important to pick up where they left off and to continue to serve the Clinton community.”

The board plans to hold Hales’ swearing-in ceremony sometime before their next meeting, which is slated for Oct. 22.

New member expected to swear in soon

By Brendaly Vega [email protected]

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

