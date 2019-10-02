One Year from REAL ID Deadline

RALEIGH – Today marks the one-year milestone date that the REAL ID Act will go into effect. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, federal agencies will require a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another form of federally approved identification to board commercial airlines and to enter federal buildings.

With the enforcement date approaching, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles wants North Carolinians to have the key information they need about REAL ID.

A REAL ID is optional and not a requirement. Depending on one’s unique situation, a REAL ID may make certain activities easier, such as flying domestically or entering federal facilities. While a REAL ID could make these actions easier, other approved documentation can be used in the event an individual does not have a REAL ID. If individuals have no plans to fly or enter federal buildings, there is no need to change from the current traditional driver license or ID card.

The October 2020 deadline should not be something that incites panic. While that is the day the REAL ID Act will officially be enforced, it is not the last day someone can get a REAL ID. They will continue to be issued on and after Oct. 1, 2020. If there are no plans to travel domestically or enter a federal building in the next year, then a REAL ID can be obtained later.

At the end of the 2019 summer peak season, the DMV had issued approximately 1.3 million N.C. REAL IDs. The division anticipates another 1.8 million North Carolinians will want a REAL ID by the deadline.

That expected number means more people heading to their local DMV and potential longer wait times as that October 2020 date draws closer. To ensure a successful trip to the DMV for a REAL ID, planning is important. Confirm proper documentation is obtained before arriving at the DMV.

To prepare for the influx of REAL ID customers, DMV is rolling out efficiency improvements to all driver license offices. Examiner scorecards are being implemented to show productivity and where process efficiencies can be made.

Online appointments and REAL ID days will be announced later in the fall to help customers better plan their DMV trips.

To learn more about N.C. REAL ID, visit NCREALID.gov.

Explanation of key information