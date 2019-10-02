‘Canines for Literacy’ at Kerr

Wayne Kleven brings Chief to spend time with students at L.C. Kerr School as part of Canines for Literacy. - During a visit to L.C. Kerr School, students listen to a presentation from Canines for Literacy. - Ky’mani Davis, a student at L.C. Kerr School, gives therapy canine Chief a treat. - Students at L.C. Kerr School show excitement for Chief, a therapy border collie. - -

As kindergartners gathered around Wayne Kleven, they enjoyed petting Chief as he laid on the carpet with his tail wagging.

The L.C. Kerr Elementary students also enjoyed listening to funny stories about their bond. One of them was watching TV, where the four-legged buddy makes the final decision. Kleven said he enjoys watching LeBron James playing basketball, which gets Chief excited.

“If you don’t have the right TV channel on, he’ll let you know,” Kleven said. “He looks at me, he looks at the remote, he looks at the TV, looks at me and the remote and goes to the TV and says ‘turn it on, I want my TV show on.’”

But Chief loves books and meeting new people even more.

As part of Canines for Literacy, Chief and Kleven came to the school Tuesday to spend time with students. The program, formerly known as Paws for Reading, is part of the Canines for Therapy initiative where teams help children in local schools improve reading and communication. It’s affiliated with Reading Education Assistance Dogs (R.E.A.D.) of the Intermountain Therapy Animals program.

“That’s his job,” Kleven said about the 5-year-old border collie. “It’s to make people smile and have a good time and relax. He’s a relaxing dog.”

Through the program, therapy dogs are trained to work with young people in the school. Kleven, of Spring Hope, also brings Chief to nursing homes, hospitals, colleges or anywhere else where people need to de-stress. The training took six months.

“It’s a process and he loves kids,” Kleven said. “See how much joy he brings to these kids? That’s what it’s all about, bringing joy to other people.”

Erin M. Rady, curriculum instruction and system support coordinator for Clinton City Schools, said the school targeted kindergarten students who need additional support adjusting to school. She added that it builds courage and self- confidence.

“The therapeutic setting is supposed to help remove the barrier for students who may have trouble socializing with other kids or adults,” Rady said. “I think the kids are really enjoying it and it’s something different.”

She would like to see Kleven and Chief return on a regular basis to spend more time with students.

Lynn Sanderson, school media coordinator, enjoyed the visit as well and welcomed local residents with service animals to spend time reading with first- and second-graders.

Next to Chief, Kleven read “A Cat and a Dog,” by Claire Masurel and Bob Kolar. By the end of the story, they became good friends. Sanderson said it’s a good way to teach a lesson about people having positive individual qualities and being different.

“I may be able to do something that you can’t do and you can do something that I can’t do, but if we’re friends and we get along, we can get it all done because we each do our part,” Sanderson said. “It’s actually a very appropriate story to share with children that are starting out in a bigger social setting.

“We can all get along, give our best and if everybody else does, we get everything accomplished.”

