Road repairs get rave reviews

GARLAND — Commissioner Austin Brown and town officials are continuing to make improvements so motorists can drive on smoother roads.

During a Monday meeting for the Garland Board of Commissioners, Brown discussed streets maintained by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and Garland. The board is focusing on fixing dirt roads, with the first being West Third Street.

“When the board began talking about street repairs and what needed to be done, we all agreed it was time to start paving some dirt streets which had not been done in quite a few years,” Brown said about the street.

The town paved five sections at the beginning of the year from Odham Avenue to North Parkersburg Avenue and from Brown Avenue to Dockey Avenue. Now there’s two left, which is estimated to cost about $26,000. Recently, commissioners approved to pave the areas which are Dockey Avenue to Piney Grove Avenue and Piney Grove Avenue to Gray Avenue. Work is scheduled to begin next week.

With money budgeted each year, the majority of funding comes from the state through the Powell Bill program, which comes from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs. Brown presented an updated map to the board featuring streets Garland are responsible for and other such as U.S. 701 Highway, Herring Avenue and NC 411, which are handled by NCDOT.

“We have received positive feedback from the paving that we recently did and want our citizens to know we are working towards having no dirt streets in our town,” Brown said. “We owe this to them. After all, our citizens are our number one focus.”

Garland is also resurfacing East 10th Street, which was recently renamed after the late Judy C. Smith. She served as a commissioner from Dec 2015 to August 2017. The street was selected as one needing attention. Future plans are to work on more dirt streets and start on West Fourth Street, which has five sections of dirt streets. Along with repaving, town leaders would also like to fix potholes too.

During the meeting Mayor Winifred Murphy and commissioners said they’ll continue to find revenue sources for street needs. Brown made a suggestion to pave small sections in the meantime and to not stop progress.

“We’ve really done a lot and the people who live on these streets are very happy,” Brown said to commissioners. “I had one gentleman tell me that he never seen it coming and he’s been there for 30 years.”

Dirt streets dwindling in Garland

