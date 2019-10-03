Duplin man sentenced to 35 years in drug case

A Duplin County man has been sentenced to 35 years for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization (DTO) that utilized companies to ship packages of cocaine overnight from Arizona and California to eastern North Carolina for distribution.

Faruq Rose, 43, of Wallace, was sentenced to 420 months imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced

Rose was named in a two-count indictment filed on June 27, 2017, charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. In February 2019, Rose was found guilty of both counts.

The investigation into the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in conjunction with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. The probe identified Rose as a member of a large-scale DTO which utilized overnight shipping companies, such as FedEx, to ship packages containing cocaine from Arizona and California to the eastern part of this state.

On Oct. 21, 2016, while conducting drug interdiction at the FedEx hub in Greensboro, NC, DEA officers identified two FedEx packages containing 3,996.3 grams of cocaine, which were scheduled to be delivered to an address in Wallace. Authorities subsequently arranged for the controlled delivery of those packages to the Wallace residence by an undercover law enforcement officer.

Shortly after packages were delivered, authorities observed Rose arrive at the residence, take possession of the packages, and depar. Moments later, authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but Rose accelerated to a high rate of speed, exited the highway, traveled through a business parking lot, and struck an unmarked Duplin County Sheriff’s vehicle head-on. The vehicle was occupied by a detective. Following the collision, Rose was placed under arrest.

Immediately following his arrest, Rose informed authorities that he wanted to speak to them regarding his drug trafficking activities, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Rose reportedly confessed to being in possession of cocaine and being involved with a major DTO responsible for the distribution of cocaine in the Wallace area, with Rose indicating he sold “kilogram quantities of cocaine” for the organization, it was revealed in court.

According to Rose, the leader of the DTO, who was based in Philadelphia, Pa., purchased kilogram quantities of cocaine from an unknown Mexican drug trafficker in California. The leader would then ship the cocaine from California to Rose for distribution.

“Rose acknowledged that, over the prior several months, he had received approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine from his supplier, and that he subsequently sold another individual the same quantity of cocaine for $38,000 per kilogram,” the press release from Higdon read. Rose said he received $5,000 per kilogram of cocaine he sold, transporting the money in a secret compartment in his vehicle back to his supplier in the Philadelphia area.

According to investigators, a search of Rose’s vehicle revealed the hidden compartment Rose described. A search of his home resulted in the discovery of a large duffle bag containing 2 pounds of marijuana, three digital scales, a vacuum sealer, four boxes of plastic bags, and a FedEx receipt. Rose said he paid $2,000 per pound for the marijuana.

“Based on the investigation, Rose is accountable for the possession of 13.9963 kilograms of cocaine and 2 pounds of marijuana,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement read. “While attempting to flee from law enforcement, Rose recklessly created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another person by traveling at a high rate of speed both on marked roads and through a business parking lot. Additionally, Rose crashed into one of the unmarked police vehicles head-on, creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to the law enforcement officer. Further, Rose attempted to obstruct justice through both written and telephonic communication wherein he tried to convince a witness to change his/her testimony for his trial.”

This prosecution was part of an extensive investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Knott represented the United States in the case.

