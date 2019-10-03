JSCC BLET Program

Officers standing together -

KENANSVILLE – James Sprunt’s upcoming class in BLET is hopeful that it can make a lasting impact in Eastern North Carolina by helping to curb the shortage of police officers that is being experienced locally, as well as nationwide.

“We are continuing to see a shortage of candidates to fill positions in Duplin County,” said Eric Southerland, coordinator of the basic law enforcement training program, who also serves as the Chief of Police for the Warsaw Police Department in Duplin County.

“Agencies across the state are struggling to fill vacant law enforcement positions.”

Nationally, 66 percent of police departments have reported seeing a decline in the number of applicants applying to open positions, according to a survey of 400 law enforcement agencies by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) reported in the summer of 2018 that the number of full-time sworn officers per 1,000 residents decreased from 2.42 in 1997 to 2.17 in 2016. The raw number of police officers in the United States also declined from 724,690 in 2013 to 701,169.

“It is vital to fill the upcoming BLET class in order to meet the high demand of openings in order for agencies to be able to provide the highest level of service for their communities,” Chief Southerland stated.

“If we continue to see the decline in law enforcement as we have seen over the past five to six years, those not in law enforcement are going to greatly feel the effects by way of increase crime and violence in their communities.”

The Basic Law Enforcement Training program at James Sprunt provides the fundamentals necessary to find employment in this field. It serves as the foundation for a lifetime career in law enforcement, whether that is serving as a police officer, advancing through the ranks at the SBI or FBI, or working as a TSA agent at the airport.

This training is free for individuals who meet the eligibility requirements, which include completing a BLET application from James Sprunt, passing a background check, and also being sponsored by a law enforcement agency.

The college can accept up to 24 individuals in its upcoming class that starts Jan. 27, 2020. The class will be held in the evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the main campus in Kenansville. Those interested are strongly urged to begin the application process now in order to be accepted into the program. Applications can be obtained by emailing Chief Southerland at [email protected]

If an individual is wondering what to expect from the BLET class, Chief Southerland says, “There are 36 different topical blocks of instruction ranging from Constitutional Law to Defensive Tactics. Several of the blocks require reality scenarios, which we use live roll players.”

Those who successfully complete BLET, or have completed the course after Fall 2000, and decide to further their education in criminal justice will receive credits for CJC 131 Criminal Law, CJC 132 Court Procedure & Evidence, CJC 221 Investigative Principles, and CJC 231 Constitution Law.

