Small change energizes community

South River Electric Membership Cooperation’s Community Assistance Corporation, or CAC, was able to fund 12 grants this fall, totaling $65,059, to local non-profits and schools in surrounding communities.

South River EMC’s not-for-profit foundation awarded the following organizations grants: Autryville Area Fire Department, $4,500; Transitions LifeCare, $5,000; Vann Crossroads Fire Department, $3,331; South Wake Conservationists, $1,500; Herring Volunteer Fire Department, $4,452; Sampson County Sheriff’s Department, $6,495; Wade Community Fire Department, $5,865;Gray’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department 24 Inc., $5,500.

Local educational institutions and programs also received funding this cycle: Stedman Primary School, $4,980; Plain View Elementary School,$10,000; South View High School, $3,436; Bright Ideas grant program, $10,000.

“Through Operation Round Up, South River EMC members are energizing their communities –one cent at a time,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services and PR, South River EMC.

“As a not-for-profit cooperative, we understand that a community is more than a place, it’s people living and working together to secure a brighter tomorrow.”

Thanks to cooperative members investing in their communities through the program, South River EMC has funded over $2.3 million in grants since the program’s inception.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $124.54, the bill rounds up to $125 and the extra 46¢ is deposited into the CAC fund. Members can make huge impacts in their community with small donations each month.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next due date is by 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Applications and rules can be found online at sremc.com. Please note that handwritten applications are not accepted. Always be sure to download the latest application to ensure you have the most updated requirements.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 44,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

South River program funds local grants