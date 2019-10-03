DUNN — At Midway Elementary School, students watched Robert Hall draw animals, plants and even cartoon characters from simple lines.

During the Wednesday demonstration, the children awed as a rectangle transformed into Fred Flintstone as he continued to draw on a board. He was invited by art teacher Michael Lepore to share his work with the school — a journey that began at a young age.

“It was just a burning desire I always had in my heart,” Hall told the students.

Hall said he enjoys encouraging children at the school and to explore their artistic side.

“A lot of people don’t want to get into art because they don’t think it’s a real career, but when you have the love for it, you can really make something out of it,” he said.

The local artist has completed several murals for towns throughout Sampson County. He also specializes in paintings, woodcarving, sculptures and children’s books. His work was a part of the film “The Color Purple,” which featured his silhouette designs for promotional purposes.

Hall is preparing to complete a mural for St. Stephen AME Zion Church in Garland and is ready for an exhibit at the North Carolina State Fair. This year will mark his 36th year at the fair.

Lepore said it was a great experience for the children who are not able to visit art museums.

“Anytime a local artist can bring their work and their experience to our school, we welcome that and we think it’s great,” Lepore said. “I think it’s important for them to be exposed to the arts and it makes children more well-rounded kids.”

Principal Robbin Cooper was also excited to have an artist from Sampson County visit the school to share his experiences.

“He does a lot of outreach, so we were excited to have him,” Cooper said about students getting inspiration from an area artist. “He’s someone that the kids may be able to bump into and say ‘hey, you were at my school.’ That’s always a plus.”

Artist Robert Hall shows students his art creations during a visit to Midway Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MES_Hall_1.jpg Artist Robert Hall shows students his art creations during a visit to Midway Elementary School. Students at Midway Elementary ask Hall questions. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MES_Hall_3.jpg Students at Midway Elementary ask Hall questions. Hall shows wintertime artwork to students at Midway Elementary. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MES_Hall_2.jpg Hall shows wintertime artwork to students at Midway Elementary. Artist Robert Hall demonstrates how to make characters. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MES_Hall_4.jpg Artist Robert Hall demonstrates how to make characters.

