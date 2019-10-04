Rebecca’s hosts fashion show

Rebecca’s of Clinton hosted three fashion shows Thursday for the Sympli clothing line for the fall. Representative Denine Mackie traveled from Florida to host the Trunk Show for the Canadian-based company. Close to 80 people attended the shows throughout the day. Rebecca Brown, owner of Rebecca’s of Clinton, said many audience members felt like they were in New York. The models for the presentation were Cece Hudson and Felesia Buczynski.

