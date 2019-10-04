Welding program draws more interest

Courtesy photo|SCC Pictured with the trailer, from left, are: Jorge Ramirez, Devin Splawn, Bailey McCullen, Godbold, Angel Ibarra and Cesar Terron. -

Sampson Community College has created some sparks when it comes to raising interest in its Welding Technologies program. As was the case overall with SCC enrollment this fall, this program has seen an increase in the number of students interested in the field for several reasons.

“The numbers are definitely up,” says Dale Godbold, Welding Instructor at the college. “More and more people are interested in this trade and this craft. The beautiful thing about this field of work is that if you become proficient at it but later decide you want to do something else for a living, you are always able to come back to this and not really worry about finding employment. We always need welders.”

In the past, students in the program at SCC have created several real-world projects that help with hands-on training to include a statue of a Viking, a large three-dimensional logo and currently plans are underway for handrails that will be used on the bridge that lies on the path of the college’s new walking trail.

New equipment, including a welding simulator that often has the look of a video game and reduces scrap material costs, has drawn interest as well as the fact that the college has made an investment in a new state-of-the-art welding facility that is scheduled to open early next year.

“We have a fabrication class where we encourage students to use tape measures and get measurements like they’re going to do in the real world,” adds Godbold. “We are just finishing construction of a large gooseneck trailer. They learn how to make it square and how to make quality welds. We are also making a cooker for the college. We teach as if you had a shop and were making items to sell, so you get a real practical experience.”

SCC’s Welding curriculum provides students with a sound understanding of the science, technology, and application essential for successful employment in the welding and metal industry. Instruction includes consumable and non-consumable electrode welding and cutting processes.

