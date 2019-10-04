Sampson honors top teachers

Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services, presents an award to Sabrina Webb, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, for being Teacher of the Year for Sampson County Schools. - Sampson County Schools honors Teachers of the Year for 2019-2020. -

For their passion to educate students, leaders from Sampson County Schools honored teachers across the district.

During a recent meeting for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, Brenda Nordin, director of the Teacher Support program, recognized the 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year at each school.

“One of most exciting things at my job is to be in charge of our Teacher of the Year program for Sampson County Schools,” Nordin said. “That’s a time when we can celebrate. A lot times, we hear the not so good stuff. But every year at this time, I bring you eighteen excellent teachers. It’s wonderful … we’re just lucky to have them.”

The Teachers of the Year are Shannon Best, Midway High School; Tina Bruce, Midway Elementary School; Lorrie D. Cannady, Roseboro Elementary School; Dan Chabot, Union High School; Shannon Edwards, Lakewood High School; Shaneka Flanagan, Hargrove Elementary School; Michael W. Giddens, Hobbton Middle School; Kristi C. Hall,Clement Elementary School; Amanda Harden, Union Elementary School; Lee Jackson, Salemburg Elementary School; Johnny Jessup, Hobbton High School; Jessica King, Midway Middle School; Cristy W. Purvis, Plain View Elementary School; Tanya Robinson-Freeman, Union Intermediate School; Latoya Snead, Union Middle School; Ashley Stanley, Sampson Early College High School; Beth Trujillo, Hobbton Elementary School; and Sabrina Webb, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

Webb was honored the top award for being Sampson County Schools Teacher of Year and will represent the district for a regional competition. The Mississippi native earned a bachelor’s in social science from Delta State University, before obtaining a master’s in elementary education from Mississippi Valley State University.

Her first teaching role was as a special education teacher in Drew, Miss. During the next semester, she became the librarian. Next, she went on to teach reading and social studies for sixth-graders. Later, she came to Nashville, Tenn., and decided to take on a bigger challenge by teaching kindergarten through fifth-grade students at the McCann Alternative Learning Center.

After the center moved with a new name, Webb continued to teach in the Nashville area at Madison Middle School as a eighth-grade math and science teacher. She was also an instructional coach for the school’s Response To Intervention program, helping students who were at-risk.

Webb moved Stedman with her husband, Martin Webb, a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg. Webb taught at Pauline Jones Alternative Middle School for one semester and became a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years after giving birth to their son, Martin Webb Jr. She later applied to the job at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

“There are a lot of challenges being a teacher,” Webb said in May after the announcement was made. “But what you have to do is build a rapport with your students and, once you build that rapport with your students and show them that you care and you have their best interest at heart, there isn’t anything that they wouldn’t strive to do, just because they know that you care.”

