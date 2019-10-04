Fall festival returns to Garland

File Photo | Sampson Independent The Union High School JROTC presents the colors during the annual parade in Garland. - File Photo | Sampson Independent The Sudan Roasters enjoy participating in the annual Garland Community Day parade. -

GARLAND — With a forecast calling for a partly cloudy day and temperatures in 70s, town officials are ready to welcome a “population explosion” for a fun-filled Saturday.

The 5th Annual Garland Community Day is set for this Saturday, Oct. 5, with many festivities planned for the downtown. Each year, residents, businesses and volunteers enjoy seeing thousands of people in the area for the event.

“Celebrating the Greatness of Garland-Through the Years!” is the theme for 2019. For the town of more than 600 people, Community Day provides fellowship for friends and neighbors, while honoring the past and the present. Mayor Winifred Murphy said the event’s community is working with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies to make sure it’s a safe success.

“On Saturday, October 5th, we open our hearts and doors for all to share our memories and history, to realize our town and community visions and to celebrate all citizens and leaders, past and present,” Murphy stated. “We invite our citizens, neighbors, and friends to join with us as we ‘Celebrate the Greatness of Garland-Through the Years.’”

After Hurricane Florence cancelled the event in 2018, it will officially return at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with vendors located at the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park on South Bladen Avenue, followed by the parade at 10:30 a.m.

The parade route will go down U.S. 701 and turn onto Warren Street in front of Southern Smoke Barbecue. Next, it will turn left in front of the memorial park. Some of the special guests include beauty queen pageants, JROTC units, bands and other organizations.

Dr. Johnnie E. Sexton, founder of The Care Project, Inc. will be the grand marshal. The town native is 1973 graduate of Garland High School and was recently honored as the 2018 National Audiologist of the Year during the 20th Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards. Each year, the program honors people with hearing loss and care professionals. Dorothy Crenshaw is the honorary grand marshal.

For the first time, the majority of festivities will take place at the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. The Unity Ceremony is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Throughout the day, live entertainment such as dancing, gospel, country and blues music will be provided from 12:30 to 4 p.m. before the street dance from 6 to 10 p.m featuring DJ Julian Carr.

Visitors are being encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Other attractions include a video trailer, free games for children, arts and crafts, a health fair, and other informational booths. Vendors are selling a variety of foods and treats, including cotton candy, funnel cakes, turkey legs, boiled peanuts, fried chicken, collard sandwiches and hot dogs.

The tradition of the fall celebration goes back many years, with a Rotary fair. That Rotary fair went away after the organization lost its charter. Garland’s North Carolina Small Towns Economic Prosperity (N.C. STEP) and other community groups created the community fair to fill the void.

For more information about the 5th Annual Garland Community Day, visit www.townofgarland.com or call 910-529-4141.

Community Day set for Saturday

