Board urges higher pay for teachers

Clinton City Schools will see their health insurance cost rise this year, information that was presented to the Board of Education during a recent meeting.

Charlene Jones, executive director of finance for Clinton City Schools, talked about the hike and Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson explained how teachers were surprised to learn of the extra costs it takes to employ them.

Johnson discussed a hypothetical scenario where the average teacher cost in North Carolina is now over $50,000, however, that rate is skewed because of the large districts like Durham or Guilford, who have gotten huge bonuses. That number does not point to the real number of what those school systems are paying, Johnson explained. He discussed how one teacher may be paid a number around $52,000 but it would cost the district $80,000 to employ that teacher.

Georgina Zeng, recent board member, pressed the notion, stating what Johnson said was true but it was still important to think of the teachers who were just starting out.

“Six new teachers fresh out of college, when they saw their paycheck, said ‘we’re not coming back.’ No matter what we say, they’re not being paid enough,” Zeng attested during what proved to be her final meeting prior to resigning from the board.

Some board members concurred.

“We need to fight for people who want to be teachers,” Zeng added. “We’ve got to tell people that just because we are paying so much extra that that doesn’t mean that they’re paid well. We still need to fight for our teachers and say that they need more salary. They deserve more than to bring home a $2,000 check.”

Johnson explained how all state employees in North Carolina have gotten a 2 percent raise.

“Teachers have gotten zero,” Johnson stated.

“I think an eye-opener for me,” said Sheila Peterson, director of middle grades, “was when I was a principal, I had a bus driver come to me and said ‘Mrs. Peterson, please explain why my check is only $264.’ And the reason being was that the insurance was $500 and then all of the other benefits cause them to only come home with $264 for the whole month. We have to look at that. Every time that we have an increase in insurance, our employees are having an increase on it as well.”

Peterson explained how the family plan was $700 and how it was important to think about what that could do to the paycheck of someone making $18,000 a year before taxes.

“It’s just looking at the whole picture and advocating for everyone in education, plus our entity as a LEA. We still have to pay the light bill. We still have to put roofs over our children’s heads. We also have to take care of our faculty and staff. Just advocating for everyone is very important,” Peterson added.

“We want younger people to step up and become teachers,” Zeng stated.

Zeng said people who have a passion for teaching likely won’t want to remain teachers after their first paycheck. They might have a passion for teaching and they could say they don’t care about the money. That would all change when they see their first paycheck and decide that they can’t live off of the low salary.

“As a board, we always have to remember to think about the teachers,” Zeng expressed before the discussion wrapped up.

Zeng leads discussion amid talk of insurance hikes

By Brendaly Vega

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

