This past week, our door bell at the museum rang, and I assumed it was someone, or hopefully a group, wanting a tour. Instead, it was the ADT Security installer, for our soon-to-be new security system.

Of course, I welcomed him in. As he was spinning his head wondering what we were, I explained how our museum represents over 8,000 Duplin County veterans. I showed this young man our Roll of Honor with those 8,000-plus names. He immediately opened it, and found his two uncles from Duplin County, who both served in Vietnam.

Well, the next 45 minutes was a quick tour of our museum before he met with a Board of Directors member and got to work on our new system. During his quick tour, he was very impressed with how well the museum represents all eras of veterans. The museum is a Patriotic symbol of the best of young men and women that Duplin County has to offer for our freedom. Over 150 of Duplin County’s best have paid the ultimate sacrifice. This museum, for over 20 years has stood tall to honor those who have given part or all of their lives for the rest of us in Duplin County.

This article is a plea for help. We are a private-funded Veterans Museum, depending on donations to keep the doors open, and we need help now, in any amount possible.

We are having a BBQ dinner fundraiser, $7 a plate, on Oct. 11, in the museum parking lot, starting at 11 a.m. until the food runs out. We will deliver to businesses, and we will take advanced orders.

You can call myself, Joe Berne (MSGT/USMC Retired) 910-265-3679, or Del Foster (CSM/NCNG/Retired), 919-906-8961, and we can take your order. If you cannot then, please come by the museum, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, 12-4 p.m. and buy a dinner ticket, or to leave a donation with us.

We are here for every veteran and their families. Please help keep the doors open.

“Lest We Forget”

Fundraising event set for Oct. 11

By Joe Berne Duplin Veterans Museum