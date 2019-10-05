Jamison Sanders, 11Midway

Jamison Sanders, 11 Midway -

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Partly cloudy in the evening, with a low around 623.

Sunday

Partly cloudy , with a high near 82. Clear to partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64.

Monday

Partly cloudy with a possible thunderstorm, with a high near 83. Mainly cloudy at in the evening, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

Considerably cloudy early, with a slight chance of rain and a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

A mix of sunshine and clouds, with a high near 78. Clear to partly cloudy in the evening, with a low around 57.