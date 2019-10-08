Sergeant Scott Hodges and Deputy James Jones II were recognized for their successful completion of the North Carolina Justice Academy’s School Resource Officer Certificate Program. The officers recently received their plaques officially recognizing their work.

The program requires participating officers to complete 400 hours of advanced law enforcement training geared towards School Resource Officer and Community Oriented courses. Since this program started in 2002, Sergeant Hodges was the 253rd person to receive the award state wide, followed by Deputy Jones who was the 254th.

“It’s an honor to have these dedicated officers serve in our schools, where their training will be used to continue to safeguard our children and school staff,” said Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. “We implore each of our officers to go above and beyond in their training, these two awards are an example of just how high we have set the bar. Our dedicated staff are motivated in their mission to serve others and this commitment is self-rewarding.”

“Over the past several years, the Sheriff’s Office has steadily raised our training requirements well above the minimum training required by the State of North Carolina,” Thornton noted. “Training is a key factor in the survival of our officers and in their success in serving our citizens. I am blessed to have such a dedicated group of employees.”

Sergeant Scott Hodges received his plaque recognizing his completion of the program from Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. Courtesy photo| Sampson County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Jones II receives his received his plaque recognizing his completion of the program from Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. Courtesy photo| Sampson County Sheriff's Office

Certificates awarded to deputies serving schools