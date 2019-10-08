Sampson Community College has announced its ambassadors for the 2019-2020 academic year. These students include Student Government Association (SGA) President, Erick Garcia, SGA Treasurer, John Cruz as well as Chandler Ray and Jazmine Price.

“I’m taking Information Technology here and hope to go to East Carolina for Health Information Systems,” says Garcia. “I like medical and I like computers, so I am able to combine both passions if I go this route.” Garcia says he hopes to use his role as SGA President to listen to fellow students and find out what changes or improvements they seek and try to convert that into action.

The Ambassador Scholarship Program was established by the Foundation in 2010 and selects students each year to serve as official ambassadors for Sampson Community College and the Sampson Community College Foundation.

Cruz echoes Garcia’s passion. “I am an early college student because I wanted to get an advanced education,” he says. “I am going to earn an Associate of Science and then I plan to enroll at Liberty College. I would like to take Biology Pre-med and eventually become a Physician’s Assistant.”

Ambassadors help with college-sponsored events including student registration and orientation, donor recognition events, graduation, and other Foundation-sponsored events. Students are nominated by SCC faculty and staff members and are interviewed by a selection committee.

Price is majoring in Early Childhood Education at SCC. “I plan on transferring to Fayetteville State to get my Bachelors in Birth-Kindergarten,” she says. “I am glad to be a part of this wonderful group because it will open up more opportunities for me and give me the opportunity to interact more on campus. My favorite thing about Sampson Community College is that the teachers and students on campus are very friendly and polite. The teachers are very understanding and work with you throughout the class.”

Ambassadors receive scholarship funding for fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters to apply toward tuition, fees, supplies, and books. As Ambassadors, they will serve in the capacity of a student leader and represent SCC at both campus and community functions that are sponsored and hosted by the SCC Foundation and the college.

“I feel like I am more part of a family versus having large classrooms where teachers may not know you outside of the classroom,” adds Ray. “I feel like the small classrooms benefit me in my education because of that reason. My favorite thing about Sampson Community College is the one on one student-teacher connection you get by having smaller classrooms.”

SCC Ambassadors Garcia, Price, Ray and Cruz

SCC announces new ambassadors