Fall tradition continues in Garland

The 5th Annual Garland Community Day was held Saturday with many festivities at the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. The fun began with a parade through the heart of Garland.

Dr. Johnnie E. Sexton, founder of The Care Project, Inc. served as the grand marshal. The town native is 1973 graduate of Garland High School and was recently honored as the 2018 National Audiologist of the Year during the 20th Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards. Each year, the program honors people with hearing loss and care professionals. Dorothy Crenshaw was the honorary grand marshal.

After the parade, the Unity Ceremony was held followed by live entertainment, vendors, carnival games and a street dance.

The tradition of the fall celebration goes back many years, with a Rotary fair. That Rotary fair went away after the organization lost its charter. Garland’s North Carolina Small Towns Economic Prosperity (N.C. STEP) and other community groups created the community fair to fill the void.

Community Day brings ‘population explosion’ to town

By Chase Jordan

