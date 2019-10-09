SRMC upgrades mammography

- Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Shawanda Forbes, mammo technician, uses the ASPIRE Cristalle to take 2D and 3D pictures of a patient. -

Editor’s note: See Breast Cancer Awareness Month sponsor pages on 2-3B

Sampson Regional has upgraded their mammography equipment just in time for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sampson Regional is now able to provide 3D mammography screenings since upgrading their equipment in September. Right now, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sampson Regional is offering these screenings for $149.

Individuals that are uninsured, underinsured or have a high deductible plan can purchase a voucher that can be redeemed at SRMC’s Outpatient Diagnostics Center. The vouchers are good for one year after they are purchased. So, if an individual is not due for their annual mammogram in October, they can buy the voucher and use it during the month they typically get their mammogram done.

Sampson Regional does a few things to raise awareness in October, including lighting their building in pink in the evenings. They also take the breast cancer support group to the Gristmill restaurant.

“They’re a good, supporting group and we are looking to invite people who may have recently been diagnosed,” said Kristy Bland, Business Development liaison for Sampson Regional.

Bland explained that this was a group of people who have been through breast cancer, and the hardships, treatment and recovery it entails. They can answer any questions that those who are just finding out they have breast cancer might have.

Mammograms make it possible to detect breast cancer early. A mammogram can reveal breast cancer before symptoms or lumps are felt.

“It’s a proventative measure covered by most insurance,” Bland explained.

According to Shawanda Forbes, mammo technician, women should typically get their first mammogram at the age of 40. However, if their family has history of breast cancer, then they should come in at least 10 years prior to when their family member was first diagnosed.

The ASPIRE Cristalle is able to turn in four directions giving a more comfortable exam than the traditional mammogram. The machine moves as the patient stands still. The X-ray system moves over the breast and takes low-dose images from different angles. The doctor is then able to see the breast tissue layer by layer. Abnormalities that may be hidden by 2D mammography can be revealed through this method.

“The feedback has been positive. We are very pleased with the machine,” Bland stated. “We’re very excited to be able to offer this to the community. It creates an ease of mind before symptoms occur.”

Sampson Regional has provided the following tips on how to prepare for a mammogram:

• Do not wear jewelry, deodorant, perfume, or lotion on your underarms or torso. Deodorants and powders sometimes contain aluminum, which images similarly to calcifications and can interfere with the imaging process.

• Patients will have to undress from the waist up, so wear a shirt with pants, and avoid wearing a one-piece dress.

• Schedule a mammogram after a menstrual period (instead of before or during) to minimize tenderness and discomfort.

• Limit intake of caffeinated drinks during the week before. Caffeine can make breasts more tender, which can lead to more discomfort during the exam.

The mammogram takes less than 10 minutes.

Appointments are available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the hours are extended until 8 p.m. all year, not just in October.

On average, there can be 23 to 25 appointments a day or more during the extended hours.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_pink-ribbon.jpg Shawanda Forbes, mammo technician, uses the ASPIRE Cristalle to take 2D and 3D pictures of a patient. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9460.jpg Shawanda Forbes, mammo technician, uses the ASPIRE Cristalle to take 2D and 3D pictures of a patient. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent

New technology for breast exams offered

By Brendaly Vega [email protected]

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588