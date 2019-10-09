County hires Barrington in ‘critical’ role

Barrington -

Local leaders have found the man they hope will usher in a booming era of economic development for Sampson County.

Following a closed session at the conclusion of Monday’s regular Sampson Board of Commissioners meeting, county officials announced the selection of Stephen R. Barrington of Wake Forest as the new Economic Development director. He will begin later this month. Previous director John Swope retired in August after 16 years with the county.

Barrington is currently an account executive with Emsi, a company specializing in educating economic developers on how to leverage data to attract and retain business. County officials said Barrington has wealth of experience as an economic development professional, having previously served as director of Business Engagement for the Wake County/Capital Area Workforce Development Board (a public‐private partnership), as Economic Development project manager for the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce, and as executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Barrington served a four‐year term as a town commissioner for the Town of Wake Forest from 2003‐2007, during which the town obtained their first bond to assist with open space and transportation infrastructure needs and updated its land use plan. Barrington holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Western Carolina University, and a bachelor’s degree in Foreign Language from Mars Hill College.

Back in July, the board approved a contract with Developmental Associates, LLC in an amount not to exceed $18,825, toward finding Swope’s successor. The firm conducts all the executive selection processes for both Onslow and Cumberland counties, and has been utilized in recent years by the City of Clinton to fill both its fire and police chief positions.

The county had what officials called “a number of quality candidates” apply and undergo an extensive screening process conducted by Developmental Associates, LLC that included an EQ‐i assessment, structured interviews, followed by written and in‐person negotiation and presentation simulation exercises.

County Manager Ed Causey said Barrington stood out during that process.

“Throughout the assessment and interview process, Mr. Barrington demonstrated that he not only possesses the knowledge and technical skills required for the position of economic developer,” said Causey, “but also that he has the demeanor and leadership competencies that will engender and sustain collaborative partnerships.”

Economic development has become a priority for county leaders, who have implored the necessity for increased tax base and investment for the long-term sustainability and growth for Sampson.

The economic development-related expenditure to find Barrington was just the most recent by the board, which hired Creative Economic Development Consulting out of Elkin, N.C. in March at a cost of $15,275 to conduct an analysis of the county’s customer service, specifically in those departments that would deal with a potential business and industry prospect.

That analysis found the county was “business-friendly and provides quality customer service and citizens,” while providing suggestions for further improvement.

Global Location Strategies, based in Greenville, S.C., was then hired at a cost of $58,000, to do a comprehensive countywide site analysis to identify “prime spots” for industry. That process has been ongoing in recent months.

Last year, the county established the Economic Development Reserve Fund with an initial contribution of $1.5 million and anticipated annual deposits of $250,000. County officials explained the fund as being initiated to “proactively plan for growth,” the goal being to use those funds to leverage state and federal grant dollars to purchase property and develop infrastructure for industrial sites.

“For the past two years, the Board of Commissioners has committed both time and financial resources to proactively planning for the economic growth that is needed to sustain our rural communities,” Causey noted following Barrington’s hiring. “Selecting the candidate who can synergize the efforts of our many capable community partners and effectively implement the board’s vision for economic development is without question one of the most critical steps in our plan.”

Clark Wooten, chairman of the Sampson Board of Commissioners, participated in the interview portion of the candidate assessments and echoed Causey’s sentiments.

“The board acknowledges there is no more critical issue for Sampson County at this time than positioning us to capitalize on our resources — be it infrastructure, workforce, transportation, or relational — to ensure our existing businesses thrive and prosper and that new industries are recruited to locate,” said Wooten. “We believe that we have selected the candidate who can best translate that philosophy to action.”

Barrington is married, with two school‐aged children. He maintains FINRA securities and NC Life/Health licenses and assists family and friends with their investment and life insurance needs in his spare time.

He will start as Economic Development director on Oct. 28.

