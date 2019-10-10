Roseboro, Clinton clean up next week

Now is a great time for the residents of Clinton and Roseboro to start cleaning their houses and yards because next week the respective cleanup efforts are underway. Some residents have already begun to prepare for the Fall Clean Sweep in Roseboro and the Fall Clean Up Week in Clinton by collecting unwanted items.

According to Bill Poole, public works director, everything has to be out by the road by Oct. 21. Residents can start placing items by the road on Oct. 14. Once items have been picked up from a house, the clean-up crew will not go back.

Citizens can rid their houses of yard debris, building materials or debris, appliances, and a limit of four tires per household. Tires cannot still be on the rim.

If residents are thinking about trying to put electronics out this year, Poole has noted that they will not be picked up. Although people try every year, there will not be an amendment to this rule. Citizens are asked to take any of their unwanted electronics to Sampson County recycling sites that accommodate them, including at 950 Ezzell Road, Clinton, and at 1564 Plain View Highway.

The town will not pick up paint cans, motor oil, hazardous liquids or hazardous solids. Fluids in general will not be picked up, according to Poole. Visit Sampson County’s Solid Waste and Recycling webpage to find out where to dispose of such items.

Poole asks that people keep their unwanted materials in separate piles, such as a pile for yard debris and a different one for building materials. Don’t bag leaves and keep them separate from other yard debris, Poole noted. The town crew is unable to pick up limbs that are longer than 4 feet in length or more than 7 inches in diameter, he said.

Residents are asked to place items at least 4 feet from structures such as fences, poles, guide wires etc.

The Clean Sweep happens twice every year. Once in the fall and the other in the spring.

“It helps to keep a nicer, cleaner environment for the town,” Poole stated. “We try to help the residents.”

The event is meant to help the community. The town wants to help residents who may not be able to haul off their unwanted materials on their own. It has been a successful event in the past few years, with Roseboro first initiating the Clean Sweep in 2014, Town Clerk Janet Dunn said.

Roseboro isn’t the only town with a biannual cleanup. Clinton’s 2019 Fall Clean Up Week will also begin on Oct. 14.

Clinton residents will have the opportunity next week to rid their homes of old furniture, appliances, tires and yard debris, including shrubs and tree limbs cut to a certain length.

The event is also held in the spring, so if residents decide later that some of the items they held on to aren’t worth keeping around, then they can try again. The goal for the biannual clean-up is to make the town beauteous.

Items that cannot be collected include oil-based paints, batteries, herbicides and pesticides, auto parts, gasoline and other substances that are unable to be processed at the landfill and pose safety hazards for collection crews. However, a tentative date for a household hazardous waste pesticide disposal collection was set for Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Clinton City Market.

Call the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905 for more information.

By Brendaly Vega [email protected]

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

