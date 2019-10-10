Slave burial site memorialized

The unmarked graves of 50 or more African-American slaves will finally get a monument to mark their place.

A permanent identification marker has been placed at the old Clinton Cemetery to immortalize those believed to in and around that burial ground who never received the proper acknowledgment. A ceremony has been scheduled to unveil the cemetery marker to the community. It will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Right now the marker is covered and will remain that way until next week’s unveiling ceremony.

The cemetery has been around since at least 1857. At one point, there were a number of burial plots located in the area of Sampson Street. The property was reestablished and those burial plots were moved to the cemetery. They never had any type of identification and it is still unknown how many are laid to rest there.

Billy Draughon, Grounds and Cemetery Supervisor, was the first person to discover that the burial ground was there. Draughon has worked in the cemetery for 29 years. One day he stumbled upon some old paperwork and maps that revealed the burial ground existed.

“I took this information to the Cemetery Advisory Board and told them we should place a marker to identify the African-Americans who laid rest there,” Draughon stated.

The City of Clinton’s Cemetery Advisory Board, comprised of Tim Butler, Whit Tart, Anthony Worley and Jeremy Edgerton, convinced the Clinton City Council to install the monument. All monuments have to be cleared by the City Council before installation can occur.

Butler has said the purpose of the marker is to help identify the area as a burial ground. The idea is to help ensure that people that visit the cemetery know about the graves and to make sure they are not disturbed.

“We found out about the long lost graves the first of the year,” said Clinton City Clerk Elaine Hunt. “We wanted to designate a spot for those graves.”

Butler, who operates Butler & Son Funeral Home, explained that the process to place the marker did not take long. The City Council was quick to approve the marker. The one thing that held the process up was deciding on which type of marker they wanted to place in the cemetery. Ultimately, the Cemetery Advisory Board went with a marble granite identification marker.

Draughon estimates that the marble granite marker costs around $2,500. Butler said it was good for the marker to finally be in place.

“Any deceased member deserves to have a marker,” Butler expressed.

“I’m very excited that there is finally a marker there that people can come look at and be able to see where these African-Americans were buried,” Draughon added

The burial ground can be found within Springvale Cemetery under a group of large trees, just down the street from the Clinton Family Worship Center.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9447.jpg

Clinton monument to be unveiled Oct. 15

By Brendaly Vega [email protected]

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588