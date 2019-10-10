Chamber Transition

- Chamber Coat Closet collection sites are provided. - - Courtesy photo Recently, the Chamber presented Carolina Therapy Services with a $500 check as part of the Chamber Matching Grant Program. - - Courtesy photo This past Tuesday, the Chamber recognized Cape Fear Farm Credit- Clinton location for 36 years of valued Chamber Membership. - -

Fall is finally upon us! I am looking forward to enjoying this time of year. There are so many beautiful things about Fall — the weather finally cools down, the leaves begin to change and an overall since of excitement fills the air as the holidays approach. Just as seasons change throughout the year, they tend to do the same in our professional and personal lives. After a wonderful season as the Executive Director for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce over the past year and four months, I will be leaving the Chamber to work with Sampson Regional Medical Center as their Marketing & Community Relations Coordinator. I can honestly say that as excited as I am to start a new and exciting season in my life, I will absolutely miss my dear Chamber Members and Board. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity they have provided me in entrusting me to lead this organization. I am grateful for the Sampson County Business community for welcoming me with open arms from the start. But I am excitedly looking forward to assisting our community through the hospital marketing department. The best part about this change in season for my life, is that in a wonderful place like Sampson County, we all work together for a common greater good. My husband and I are thankful to raise our children in a community that truly cares about its neighbors and friends. It is without a doubt that I know the Chamber will continue to make a positive impact on Sampson County businesses.

Now, let’s get back to Chamber business. I will be fulfilling Chamber duties until the end of October and have carefully organized all Fall events for a seamless transition. After all, the Fall is the Chamber’s busiest time of year, with lots of events and opportunities to honor or Chamber Members, we sure hope you will join us at one or many.

Recently, the Chamber had the honor of presenting Carolina Therapy Services with a $500 check as part of the Chamber Matching Grant Program. Carolina Therapy Services applied for the Matching Grant in hopes of using the money toward the purchase of their brand-new electronic sign. The Chamber was thrilled to offer this local business assistance. Carolina Therapy Services has a new location in Clinton on Beaman Street and specializes in Speech, Physical, Play and Occupational Therapy. If you or a loved one are in need of therapy services, we encourage you to reach out to Chamber member Carolina Therapy Services to see how they may be able to serve you.

This past Tuesday, the Chamber had the pleasure of recognizing Cape Fear Farm Credit- Clinton location for 36 years of valued Chamber Membership. During our Member Spotlight event, many Chamber Members gathered together to network and honor Cape Fear Farm Credit for providing quality loans to Sampson County farmers and families. Congratulations Cape Fear Farm Credit on 103 years of serving and supporting local agriculture. Please see Cape Fear Farm Credit for any agriculture-based loans or home mortgage inquiries.

Also, as of the end of September, the Chamber is proud to announce their 10th annual Chamber Coat Closet. With over 20 collection sites located around the county, there is a convenient location for everyone. This year, the Chamber has partnered with Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Schools, Sampson DSS and Telamon Head Start of Sampson County. Due to the nature of the Chamber’s Coat Closet partners, we are requesting for the community to help us collect as many children’s sized coats as possible. Please get sizes ranging from infant 0 to 3 months all the way through Youth XXL. Our collection sites will gladly accept ANY sized coats but again, we would like request as many children’s sized coats as possible. The Chamber cannot thank our community enough for helping to provide the gift of warmth through the Chamber Coat Closet for 10 years! The Chamber is so thankful to be able to serve our neighbors each year. Coat Collections run through the end of October, please help us to meet our goal. This community outreach program would not be possible without our dedicated and giving sponsors. A special thank you to, Mr. George Wilson, Smithfield, Cintas, Hog Slat, County of Sampson, Star Telephone, Parker Gas Co., Crumpler Plastic Pipe, Duke Energy, Wells Brothers Construction, Southern Bank, Clinton City Schools, Wellman Oil Co., City of Clinton, Prestage Farms, Sampson Regional Medical Center, Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, Ezzell Trucking, First Citizens Bank, Dr. Brittany McGuirt, DDS, Senator Brent Jackson, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Deacon Jones Automotive Group, Enviva and Select Bank & Trust.

Lastly, mark your calendars for the Chamber Christmas Parade. Applications are available now at the Chamber office or by request at [email protected] We are proud to say we have worked very hard on simplifying our parade entry fees. We know you will be pleasantly surprised. There is no excuse to not join the fun. The Chamber Christmas Parade is Clinton’s favorite and oldest Christmas tradition. Contact us today for information on how you can be involved.

