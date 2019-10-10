Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Light winds.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Clear at night, with a low around 56. Light winds.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Mostly clear in the evening, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Cloudy with showers, with a high near 78. Cloudy with showers at night, with a low around 64.
Monday
Mostly cloudy with occasional showers, with a high near 80. Showers in the evening, with a low around 65.
Angelica Vega, 10
Union Intermediate School