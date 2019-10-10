Library offering free computer classes

Teresa Bradshaw of the Sampson-Clinton Public Library joins Alonza Royal of Sampson Community College to help patrons with their computers. -

Leaders from the Sampson-Clinton Library system and Sampson Community College and are teaming up to help patrons learn basic computer skills through free classes.

The first series will focus on basic keyboarding and it’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the JC Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton. Classes will continue with word processing, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the JC Holliday Library in Clinton.

Tiffany Savage, interim library director, is looking forward to patrons visiting libraries throughout Sampson County for the computer sessions.

“The second set of classes will focus more on word processing and Microsoft Word, where they’ll learn more tools and skills that they can use like cut and paste, how to edit, and how to make corrections,” Savage said.

The program was made possible through the “Cultivate Your Connection” initiative through the 2019-2020 Library Services and Technology Act. A portion of funding helps the library to provide laptops and charging stations at different libraries in Sampson County. Classes will be taught by instructors from the college’s Career and Readiness program.

Computer classes will also be offered at other branches throughout Sampson County and patrons may choose where they want to take classes. Throughout the fall, the topics will cover basic computer parts and functions; basic keyboarding and word processing.

Sessions for the Miriam Lamb Memorial Library in Garland are scheduled for, Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31, at 144 S. Church St., Garland. Advanced sessions are set for Wednesday, Nov.6 and Thursday, Nov. 7.

Classes for the Bryan Memorial Library, are set for Wednesday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 14, at 302 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove. Advanced sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Nov. 21.

At the Roseboro Public Library, classes are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5, at 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro. Advanced sessions will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12.

All three-hour sessions throughout October, November and December will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. After successful completion of a set of classes, certificates of completion from Sampson Community College will be awarded.

“As things progress, if we see more of a demand, we would like to offer classes on Excel, email adequate, and to actually upload and download attachments,” she said.

For more information and registration, contact Savage at 910-592-4153 or by email at [email protected] Patrons are also being asked to visit or contact their local libraries: Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 910-529-2441; Bryan Memorial Library, 910-594-1260; Roseboro Public Library, 910-525-5436.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Computer Class Schedule — All session are scheduled for 9 a.m. to Noon JC Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton Monday, Oct. 14 — Basic Keyboarding Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Basic Keyboarding Monday, Nov. 4 — Word Processing Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Word Processing Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Basic Keyboarding Thursday, Oct. 31 — Basic Keyboarding Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Word Processing Thursday, Nov. 7 — Word Processing Bryan Memorial Library, 302 W. Weeksdale St., Newton Grove Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Basic Keyboarding Thursday, Nov. 14 — Basic Keyboarding Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Word Processing Thursday, Nov. 21 — Word Processing Roseboro Public Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Basic Keyboarding Thursday, Dec. 5 — Basic Keyboarding Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Word Processing Thursday, Dec. 12 — Word Processing

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

