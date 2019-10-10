Cadets exhibit healthy cadence

Cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy participate in a ceremony for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. - N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. speaks to cadets at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. - A class of cadets perform cadences related to health for the judges. - Judges listen to cadences from cadets. - - Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy cadets perform a cadence after learning lessons from the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. - -

SALEMBURG — With creative cadences, cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy were happy to shout about the healthy lessons they learned for several weeks.

Thanks to the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP), more than 120 graduated and earned certificates through North Carolina State University and N.C. A&T State University. The program associated with Sampson County Cooperative Extension promotes healthy living and encourages participants to make better decisions such as reducing salt and sugar intake. An emphasis is also placed on portions.

Lessons were led by Lethia Lee, Sampson’s EFNEP Educator. The recent ceremony marked the second of 2019.

It was introduced in 2018 to Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, a quasi-military program that serves at-risk students. With a theme to “Eat Smart, Move More,” EFNEP is also available in select schools and churches throughout Sampson County. Lee visited the school during a life skills class taught by Gregory Owens. She enjoyed working him and praised him for his leadership and work as an educator.

“He teaches the morals that they need in order to make the necessary changes in their life,” Lee said. “He gives them respect and, in turn, the students give it back to him. He is a great teacher and role model.”

Before certificates were awarded, cadets competed in front of a panel of judges. Class B earned first place. Class A and F were second and third, respectively. Lee said it teaches cadets good leadership skills and builds confidence.

‘The competition is great and it’s a great way for the students to come together and compete,” Lee said. “They always try to do the best job that they can do whenever they’re competing. They take the information that I give them and they turn it into a cadence and it also comes out like a physical activity. So it’s two-fold: they get knowledge through written work and talking, then they get to exercise with the cadence.”

During the ceremony Quineta Lee, a member of Cedar Point Disciple Church of Newton Grove, talked about the positive impacts and assisted with classes. N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. congratulated the cadets for completing the program and how they conduct themselves away from campus such as the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh.

“I’ve seen how you conduct yourself on the House and Senate floor and I can tell you that I’m absolutely proud of each and every one of you,” Smith said.

The former veteran member of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps participated in a cadence with them and said he knows what a good one sounds like.

“I know in my heart that there will be no losers because every one in here is a winner,” Smith.

Tarheel cadets complete nutrition program