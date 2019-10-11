Small farmer workshop upcoming

Dwayne Faircloth, a Natural Resource Conservation Service Soil Conservation technician, speaks to interested farmers during a high tunnel workshop. - Local farmers participate in a demonstration for plasticulture. -

With the help of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension is working to help small farmers reach their goals and make connections.

“Linking Small Farmers to USDA.” a regional outreach meeting for farmers and landowners, is scheduled for 1:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Powell-Melvin Service Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. The purpose of the meeting is to provide education and information about programs to help financially.

James Hartsfield, area farm management agent, works with small-scale growers in Sampson and Duplin counties. For the upcoming event, he’s ready to assist farmers from the region after the event was cancelled in 2018 because of Hurricane Florence.

“I feel real good about having a workshop like this and providing the information on different farm programs,” Hartsfield said. “With changes in agriculture, farmers need to know these changes, updates and different loan programs available. I believe that information is valuable for the small farmers because there’s program out there they don’t know about.”

Information will be provided by the USDA Farm Service Agency, Rural Development, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency, and the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement programs. Participants will also receive information from the Cooperative Extension’s program for small farms, health, and the opioid crisis and its effect on rural communities.

According to recent stats from the USDA, 72,000 Americans died from a drug overdosein 2017. From that total, 68 percent involved a prescription or illicit opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention . It was also noted by the CDC that rates of overdose deaths are rising in rural areas and passing rates in urban locations. In a recent survey released by the National Farmers Union and the American Farm Bureau Federation, it found that more than 70 percent of farmers have been directly impacted by the crisis.

With refreshments and transportation being provided for Sampson County residents, officials are asking participants to register for the event by Friday, Oct. 18. For more information, contact Hartsfield at 910-592-7161 or by email at [email protected]



