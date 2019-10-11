Newton Grove PD Torch Run on Saturday

Warren -

NEWTON GROVE — Officers from the Newton Grove Police Department are looking forward to carrying the torch to help Special Olympics.

Chief Greg Warren is preparing for the “Circle City 5K/1M” set for Saturday, Oct. 12. The event is associated with the North Carolina Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. During the event, supporters can run for more than 3 miles, walk or ride a bike for the route that begins in the Food Lion parking lot, 306 Main St., Newton Grove. The 5K will start at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 8:15 a.m.

So far, more than 30 walkers and runner signed up to help Special Olympics, which is the state’s largest sports organization for children and adults with disabilities. Warren is expecting more people to join Saturday.

“We have several commissioners and the mayor signed up to walk or volunteer,” Warren said. “The support we are seeing is overwhelming. It has been awesome to see the businesses and people in the area donate to a cause that we hold dear to our heart.”

Along with community members, local beauty pageant queens are volunteering. During the event, Warren is expected to wear a Halloween costume as well.

“I challenged the people in the area that I would wear a Halloween costume to run in if we had over thirty people to sign up by yesterday,” Warren said Thursday. “The people came out in droves.”

With the run coming soon, there’s still time to sign up for the event. The application with fee instructions is available online at www.newtongrove.net. Registration will also be available at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the 5K an walk starting next. If the participants preregistered, they may pick up a T-shirt from the Newton Grove Police Department from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, or Saturday morning before the race.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 in Kansas and was organized by Wichita Police Chief Richard LaMunyon. Its purpose is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. The effort made its way to North Carolina with the first one being held in 1987.

The department supported Special Olympics for many years by raising money for the effort. So far, thousands of dollars was donated to the organization this year. For the upcoming run/walk, Warren is seeking sponsorship support from local businesses.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Warren at 910-594-0829. Warren may also be reached through email at [email protected]

