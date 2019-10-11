Three arrested in kidnapping, extortion attempt

Fennell-Best - Autry - Wilson -

A blackmail attempt in which two males were reportedly kidnapped and held for ransom Wednesday in Clinton has resulted in the arrests of three suspects, who may soon see additional charges as the multi-agency investigation expands locally.

On Wednesday afternoon, a kidnapping report came in to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisted by the Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team.

Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said Joyce Davis of Faison received what amounted to “basically a ransom call” demanding money for the return of her sons, Thomas Kornegay, 21, and Jason Costin, 17, all of the same Faison address.

“It wasn’t random,” said Edwards. “(The victims) knew the suspects.”

The mother called local authorities, who worked to track down the suspects. The two local agencies attempted to narrow the location of the kidnapping and ultimately, utilizing patrols in unmarked cars and information received on a money drop, targeted their focus in Clinton.

It was learned that Kornegay and Costin had gone to an apartment at 700 College St., where Edwards said they were “taken by force, assaulted and held while the suspects attempted to extort money from the mother.” Later Wednesday, officers found the suspects walking with Kornegay on Park Avenue, near Carlie C’s IGA on College Street.

Costin, who had been locked in a closet at the College Street residence, was able to escape and was located by officers near the Carlie C’s.

Three suspects were ultimately taken into custody by Clinton Police Department, including Isaiah Jeremiah Fennell-Best, 20, of Curtis Ivey Road, Turkey; Leonard Edward Wilson III, 21, of Studio Drive, Warsaw; and Ethan Gabriel Autry, 20, of the College Street address in Clinton.

Fennell-Best was charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, extortion/blackmail, larceny, possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.

Wilson was charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, extortion/blackmail and possession of firearm by a felon.

Both Fennell-Best and Wilson were placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond, according to jail records.

Autry was charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and extortion/blackmail. He was given $400,000 secured bond.

Edwards said the importance of teamwork and collaboration between his department and the Sheriff’s Office could not be overstated.

“We worked together yesterday on the kidnapping that was initially reported to them,” Edwards noted on Thursday. “They started looking into it to identify where, and called us. Investigators worked side by side into last night and early this morning.”

And it resulted in three arrests in a short amount of time, including two who have been involved in felony court cases already this year.

Fennell-Best was convicted earlier this year in Duplin County of breaking and entering into vehicles and larceny, according to court records in the N.C. Department of Public Safety database. He received a suspended sentence and one year of probation, a probationary status still active at the time of his arrest.

He had two larceny convictions in Sampson before that, one in September 2015 when he was just 15 years old.

Wilson was just released from prison two months ago stemming from an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury conviction in Sampson in November 2018. He was initially given a suspended sentence and two and half years of probation, but had that probation revoked. He served three months in prison from May to August 2019.

Wilson was on probation at the time of his arrest stemming from the Sampson felony assault.

Back in February 2018, Wilson was placed under a bond in excess of $1 million following an arrest in a shooting at Dogwood Circle, in which Wilson shot into a Honda Accord occupied by two people, including his teenaged girlfriend and her younger brother.

A subsequent multi-agency probe involving the Clinton Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Office and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in Wilson’s arrest in Warsaw.

They could soon be facing additional charges stemming from a stolen firearm found at the College Street residence.

“This case could be related to other criminal activity,” said Edwards, “and the investigation is continuing.”

Sources said some items found during the execution of the search warrant, including that firearm, may be connected with a recent county shooting investigation, but that remains to be seen and no charges have yet been brought.

“Until we get that stuff processed, we cannot comment,” said Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope, citing the “active investigation.”

Three arrested; multi-agency investigation ongoing

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

