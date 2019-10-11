Honoring heroes among us

Local first responders were honored and prayed for recently at Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville. Tracy Smith of Pearce’s Mill/Cumberland County; Brian T. Jackson and Angela Jackson of Sampson County EMS;Clint Holland, Grayson Spell and Jody Conrad of Autryville Fire Department; Brian Faircloth ofNew Hanover Fire Department; and Jessica Byrd of Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were among those who were thanked for their service and willingness to run in when others run out.

Local first responders were honored and prayed for recently at Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville. Tracy Smith of Pearce’s Mill/Cumberland County; Brian T. Jackson and Angela Jackson of Sampson County EMS;Clint Holland, Grayson Spell and Jody Conrad of Autryville Fire Department; Brian Faircloth ofNew Hanover Fire Department; and Jessica Byrd of Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were among those who were thanked for their service and willingness to run in when others run out.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_6157.jpg Local first responders were honored and prayed for recently at Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville. Tracy Smith of Pearce’s Mill/Cumberland County; Brian T. Jackson and Angela Jackson of Sampson County EMS;Clint Holland, Grayson Spell and Jody Conrad of Autryville Fire Department; Brian Faircloth ofNew Hanover Fire Department; and Jessica Byrd of Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were among those who were thanked for their service and willingness to run in when others run out. Courtesy Photos

Local first responders were honored and prayed for recently at Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville. Tracy Smith of Pearce’s Mill/Cumberland County; Brian T. Jackson and Angela Jackson of Sampson County EMS;Clint Holland, Grayson Spell and Jody Conrad of Autryville Fire Department; Brian Faircloth ofNew Hanover Fire Department; and Jessica Byrd of Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were among those who were thanked for their service and willingness to run in when others run out.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_6151.jpg Local first responders were honored and prayed for recently at Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville. Tracy Smith of Pearce’s Mill/Cumberland County; Brian T. Jackson and Angela Jackson of Sampson County EMS;Clint Holland, Grayson Spell and Jody Conrad of Autryville Fire Department; Brian Faircloth ofNew Hanover Fire Department; and Jessica Byrd of Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were among those who were thanked for their service and willingness to run in when others run out. Courtesy Photos

Local first responders were honored and prayed for recently at Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville. Tracy Smith of Pearce’s Mill/Cumberland County; Brian T. Jackson and Angela Jackson of Sampson County EMS;Clint Holland, Grayson Spell and Jody Conrad of Autryville Fire Department; Brian Faircloth ofNew Hanover Fire Department; and Jessica Byrd of Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were among those who were thanked for their service and willingness to run in when others run out.