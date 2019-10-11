Touch-A-Truck a success at SCC

Courtesy Photo Tripp Gillespie learns about large trucks and equipment at SCC. -

Sampson Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education department is creating open roads for young students in the area. The college hosted its Touch-A-Truck event this week and welcomed Career and Technical Education (CTE) high school students as well as second graders from around Sampson County to the event.

More than 30 drivers and operators were on campus with their rigs, trucks, trailers, equipment and even a helicopter.

“We are excited to share with students the variety of career opportunities for operators across Sampson County, says Amanda Bradshaw, Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at SCC. “It is really exciting for the younger kids but also serves as something to think about for the high school students as they begin thinking about a career as well.”

Touch-A-Truck is designed to give students a chance to do something they probably have never done before, see what an 18-wheeler truck is like up close.

“While many people see these vehicles traveling down the highway every day, it is not every day you get up close and see what they’re all about,” says Fred Stamey, Director of Transportation Programs at SCC. “Once you are able to get in the cab and take a look around, you realize this isn’t like driving a regular car.”

The event was another effort by the college to let students of all ages know that no matter how young they are they can always begin thinking of what it is they would like to do in the future. Also, for the second graders, the event was designed to integrate with their studies of community service roles in their community.

For those considering a career involving these large pieces of machinery, Sampson Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program is an excellent opportunity to earn a CDL through their 11-week day class that meets Monday through Friday, or their 15 course that meets Monday through Thursday evening and one Saturday per month. Both classes provide 350 hours of intensive training in vehicle operation with safety being the central focus.

Coursework covers Vehicle Inspections, General Operation & Maintenance, On the Road Driving, Backing and Maneuvering, Defensive Driving, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, Cargo Handling, Size & Weight Regulations and Accident Prevention. For more information about Touch-A-Truck or SCC’s program, call 910-592-7176.

Tripp Gillespie learns about large trucks and equipment at SCC. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tripp.jpg Tripp Gillespie learns about large trucks and equipment at SCC. Courtesy Photo