Spartan Hour, an afterschool program

KENANSVILLE– James Sprunt Community College is excited to announce that it has received a $2500 grant from the Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement for its afterschool program, Spartan Hour. This grant is made possible through a recommendation from this local board, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community College Foundation.

“We are very thankful for the grant from the Duplin Foundation for Youth Advancement,” said Brian Jones, associate vice president of student services at James Sprunt. “James Sprunt loves to be a part of these young students lives, in helping to encourage, mentor, and provide learning opportunities in a safe environment.”

Spartan Hour is a dynamic six-week program offered to students at Kenansville Elementary in grades three to five. Leaders from the Duplin Early College High School and various student organizations at James Sprunt serve as mentors to the participants.

