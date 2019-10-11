In honor of its 50th Year Celebration, Harrells Christian Academy welcomes best-selling author and syndicated columnist, Ronda Rich, for an afternoon of lunch and laughter at River Landing Golf Club in Wallace.

Ronda’s nationally acclaimed best selling book What Southern Women Know (That Every Woman Should) launched her popularity and gained her recognition as a true voice of the South. Other noted works include Let Me Tell You Something, Mark My Words: A Memoir of Mama, There’s A Better Day A-Comin’, What Southern Women Know About Faith, What Southern Women Know About Flirting, My Life in The Pits, and the novel The Town That Came A-Courtin’, which became a major television movie starring Lauren Holly and Valerie Harper.

Ronda’s writing, beloved by millions of readers, is known to deliver both humor and sentimentality all while painting an honest portrait of Southern life. She has appeared on dozens of television shows including The View, Fox and Friends, Fox Sports, and CNN as well as in the pages of People, USA Today, Redbook, New York Times, Washington Post, Cosmopolitan, Southern Living, and Women’s Own.

All the way from her home state of Georgia, Mrs. Rich is pleased to join with HCA in welcoming back 50 years of alumni and friends. Join HCA at River Landing Golf Club for lunch with Ronda Rich beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. The first annual alumni golf tournament will follow at 1 p.m.

Register online at https://www.harrellsca.com/alumni/alumniweekend.cfm or by contacting Eva Thornton, Director of Advancement, at 910-532-2296 or [email protected]

