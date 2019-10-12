Convicted killer in Sampson approved for parole, 2021 release

Baggett -

A convicted killer sentenced to life in a Salemburg murder some four decades ago has had his case approved for parole and is scheduled to be released in two years.

William Baggett, 70, was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced in Sampson County Superior Court to life in prison in January 1977, stemming from the Oct. 24, 1976 fatal shooting of James Dee Williams, 26, of Salemburg.

Williams was shot in a Salemburg nightspot by Baggett. It was the second murder case in which he was convicted.

In complying with state law, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission issued a notification this week that it had approved parole for Baggett via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program. MAPP is described as a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

Under the agreement, Baggett’s parole release date is Oct. 4, 2021.

Back in April, the commission issued a notification that it was weighing the release of Baggett, who was previously of the Godwin area. Parole is possible only for crimes committed before October 1994.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission, an independent four-member body, has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

The fatal shooting happened in a Sampson poolroom called Sam’s Place, located just off N.C. 242, Salemburg. A court said Baggett drank a pint of liquor and fought with his wife before driving himself and friends to the night spot outside Salemburg.

Williams approached Baggett, then 27, several times at the nightspot, exclaiming that he knew Baggett. The fourth time, Baggett hit Williams in the mouth and shot him four times with a .22-caliber pistol. A coroner’s report at the time noted that Williams was shot several times in the abdomen and he died at the scene of the shooting.

According to a report in the Oct. 25, 1976, edition of The Sampson Independent, Baggett was arrested at his home an hour after the shooting, and according to then-Detective Landis Lee, the weapon used in the shooting was recovered.

According to state court records, Baggett was previously convicted of second-degree murder in Cumberland County in October 1968, stemming from a homicide on July 27, 1968. The details surrounding that Cumberland case were not immediately clear.

According to the state, when an offender becomes eligible for parole, all available information on their case is reviewed to determine if they should be denied parole or investigated for parole. Some of the factors considered by the commission include the nature and circumstances of the crime, the previous criminal record, prison conduct, prison program participation, input from court officials, victims and other interested parties.

The commission does not hold formal hearings and does not meet personally with offenders when reviewing cases for possible parole. Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the commission in making its decision.

Upon completion of the investigation, the commission renders its final decision and public notification is made within 10 days of that decision. The majority of the commission must agree to deny or approve parole for all eligible offenders.

Baggett is currently being held at Harnett County Correctional Institution. He was held in Sampson earlier this year.

Baggett https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Baggett.jpg Baggett

Agreement for release in 2021

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.