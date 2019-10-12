RALEIGH – As nights grow longer and days get shorter, the N.C. Department of Transportation is offering important safety tips to keep your family safe as the seasons change.

Remember to:

•Always watch for children

°Pay special attention to children near bus stops

°Look out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

°Remind children about how to safely cross the street and watch for cars

•Look out for bicyclists and pedestrians

°Remember to always wear reflective gear while biking or running

°Drivers should share the road with bicyclists and pedestrians

•Be aware of deer and wildlife

°Pay attention when driving near wood-lined areas

°Stay alert as wildlife are most active at dusk and dawn

•Use your headlights during morning and evening hours

°If you are in doubt, keep your headlights on

°Remember to turn on your headlights when using your windshield wipers

•Follow simple photo safety rules

°For your safety and others, never take pictures while driving

°While often inviting, never take pictures on train tracks or bridges

•Always buckle up

°Every person in every seat, every time.

For more information on all these programs and initiatives, visit the safety page on NCDOT.gov/.

Get practical tips to keep you and your family safe as the seasons change. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Saftey.jpg Get practical tips to keep you and your family safe as the seasons change. Courtesy Photo

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, DOT offers tips