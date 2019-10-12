RALEIGH – As nights grow longer and days get shorter, the N.C. Department of Transportation is offering important safety tips to keep your family safe as the seasons change.
Remember to:
•Always watch for children
°Pay special attention to children near bus stops
°Look out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween
°Remind children about how to safely cross the street and watch for cars
•Look out for bicyclists and pedestrians
°Remember to always wear reflective gear while biking or running
°Drivers should share the road with bicyclists and pedestrians
•Be aware of deer and wildlife
°Pay attention when driving near wood-lined areas
°Stay alert as wildlife are most active at dusk and dawn
•Use your headlights during morning and evening hours
°If you are in doubt, keep your headlights on
°Remember to turn on your headlights when using your windshield wipers
•Follow simple photo safety rules
°For your safety and others, never take pictures while driving
°While often inviting, never take pictures on train tracks or bridges
•Always buckle up
°Every person in every seat, every time.
For more information on all these programs and initiatives, visit the safety page on NCDOT.gov/.