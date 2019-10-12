Lakewood High School Homecoming Court

The Lakewood Leopards will hold its annual homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 7 p.m., hosting the Rosewood Eagles at the James E. Lewis Football field. During halftime, the homecoming court will be presented and the new Homecoming Queen crowned.

Bottom: Ta’Naya Raico, Aniya Melvin, Itseli Herrera, KiAshleigh Wright, Anahi Diaz, Evelyn Hairr, Kaylyn Iverson, Alexis Sessoms.Top: Hailey Brown, Malaysia Sellers, Reagan Holmes, Deja Royal, Chloe Hobbs, Monseratt Olguin-Acosta, Hailee Scott, Olivia Owens. Selena Smith not pictured.

