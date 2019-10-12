Courtesy Photo The Union High School Homecoming Court are pictured. On the first row are Priscila Santiago Hernandez, Melissa Galvanand Kayla Jimenez. On the second row areCasey Riley, Valeria Berrones Escobar and Madison Clifton. On the third row are Breyer Roberts and Erika Stamps.On the fourth row are Chris Murphy, Carlos Gutierrez, Kevin Smith. On the fifth row are Triston Robinson, Kaleab Stevens and Cole Bass. Homecoming will take place Friday on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. -

The Union High School Homecoming Court are pictured. On the first row are Priscila Santiago Hernandez, Melissa Galvanand Kayla Jimenez. On the second row areCasey Riley, Valeria Berrones Escobar and Madison Clifton. On the third row are Breyer Roberts and Erika Stamps.On the fourth row are Chris Murphy, Carlos Gutierrez, Kevin Smith. On the fifth row are Triston Robinson, Kaleab Stevens and Cole Bass. Homecoming will take place Friday on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.