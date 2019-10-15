Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 4 — Chrystal Vazquez, 26, of 175 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and shoplifting. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 18.
• Oct. 4 —Michael Andrew Wortham, 57, of 106 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 21.
• Oct. 6 —Rosmery Meza, 31, of 209 Bowtie Lane, Teachey, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.
• Oct. 6 —Kayla Elizabeth Evans, 28, of 2497 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 18.
• Oct. 7 — Mark Thomas Messina, 52, of Bayside, N.Y., was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, exceeding posted speed limit and improper passing. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 25.
• Oct. 8 — Kevin A. Caceres, 31, of 496 Trestle Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 31.
• Oct. 8 — Vickie Michelle McLellan, 36, of 81 S. Rose Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Nov. 25.
• Oct. 8 — Terrance Lee Faison, 42, of 632 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, manufacture, sell, deliver or possess a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and assault on a female. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Oct. 18.
• Oct. 8 — Yxelim Yamileth Herrera Duarte, 19, of 220 Circle K Lane, Magnolia, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, shoplifting/concealment of goods and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Oct. 18.
• Oct. 9 — Maurice Dwayne Williams, 37, of 31 Friendly Lane, Salemburg, was charged with resisting public officer and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $4,900; court date is Dec. 17.
• Oct. 9 — Ryan Alexander Tyndall, 26, of 1712 Railroad St., Fayetteville, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Oct. 10.
• Oct. 9 — Jamie Ray Jones Jr., 37, of 468 Gibbs Road, Garland, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Oct. 25.
• Oct. 9 — Andrew Patrick Cerda, 27, of 841 Monroe Lane, Benson, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of open container. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 21.
• Oct. 10 — Ramon Martise Singleton, 43, of 55 Paisley Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, interfering with emergency communication and trespassing. No bond set; court date is Oct. 25.
• Oct. 10 — Rodney Lee Crumpler, 57, of Rocky Mount, was charged with failing to report a new address as a sex offender. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Nov. 13.
• Oct. 10 — Christopher Lee Barefoot, 27, of 5009 William King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 7.
