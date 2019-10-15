Harrells Christian Academy will crown a new Homecoming King and Queen as part of their celebration of 50 years. Homecoming king will be crowned during Wednesday evening’s Powder Puff game. Male representatives are: Jackson Hall, John Litton Clark, Colby Phaneuff, Joshua Barber, Grice Bell, Noah Tart, Jack Barber, Ayden Fussell, and Ethan Spell.

The Homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the Varsity Football game Friday night, Oct. 18. Female representatives are: Mya Sloan, Sterling Evans, Skylar Register, Caitlin Edwards, Natalie Cline, Ann Holland Bell, Katie Johnson, Anna Edwards, ViviAnn Johnson, and McKena Johnston.