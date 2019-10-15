GARNER – The NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program announced today the state has awarded more than $18 million in grants to keep travelers safe on North Carolina roads.

“Reducing the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries is a top priority,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “This funding is essential to prevent tragedies on our roadways.”

GHSP will administer the 97 community-based grants during the federal fiscal year from Oct., 2019 to Sept., 2020. The grants will address drunk driving, speeding and seat belt usage — the leading causes of traffic deaths and injuries. Recipients include local law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, courts and state agencies.

The grants will be used to fund DWI law enforcement teams, specialty courts, crime labs and Booze It & Lose It campaigns in 10 counties where alcohol causes many traffic fatalities. About $8.7 million, the largest share of the grant funding, will aim to reduce drunk driving. About 30 percent of the state’s traffic deaths each year involve a drunk driver.

Th grants will help train more prosecutors and officers on DWI enforcement, and continue support for dedicated DWI treatment courts in Buncombe County, Robeson County and Cumberland County. More than $3 million is allocated to expand blood-alcohol testing, toxicology and field sobriety testing training.

The grants will be used to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and assist local law enforcement with traffic enforcement efforts. Speed is a factor in 40 percent of all fatal crashes. More than $3.8 million will be used for grants that address speeding.

They will be used to help police and sheriff’s deputies improve enforcement and education of seat belt laws.

“We will also focus on efforts to save lives through prevention and education,” Ezzell said. “We are funding more permanent car seat checking stations and providing no-cost car seats to qualifying families.”

About $1.6 million in grants will help North Carolina’s rural counties, including those taking part in the Hometown Strong, the governor’s initiative aimed at helping bolster the economies, educational opportunities and quality of life for rural communities.

Ezzell said many of these grants are used as “seed money” to get programs started. In most cases, the grantee provides a portion of the project costs and is expected to continue the program after GHSP funding ends.

A complete list of grant recipients is available online at: www.ncghsp.gov