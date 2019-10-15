Court Square BBQ Cook-off winners

Wilder’s Old-Fashioned BBQ from Dudley took first place at this year’s BBQ Cook-off. - Courtesy Photo
The Apostolic Church from Clinton took third place at the Annual Court Square BBQ Cook-off. - Courtesy Photo
Wilder’s Old-Fashioned BBQ from Dudley took first place at this year’s BBQ Cook-off.
Fourth place was claimed by the Smithfield Plant from Clinton.
