BCCCP rallies for awareness

Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent The Girl Scouts led the way for the BCCCP rally. - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent BCCCP president Sabrina Pope talks with vendors at the health fair. - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) made its way from the Sampson County Courthouse all the way to the Clinton City Hall Auditorium during the annual rally, held Saturday. - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Vendors set up along the back walls of the Clinton City Hall Auditorium. - - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Frances Sellars serenades the crowd. - - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Girl Scout members hand out tickets for door prizes. - - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Sharon West shares her story with breast cancer. - - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent The BCCCP honors Southeastern Medical Oncology. - - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent CJ Williams, 10, hands his door prize to his great grandmother, Sarah Matthews. - - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Survivors stand together, showing how long the have survived breast cancer. - -

Editor’s note: See Breast Cancer Awareness Month sponsor pages on 2-3B

The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) taught a few things to women of all ages during their annual rally this past weekend.

The rally began at the Sampson County Courthouse in downtown Clinton, utilizing the main stage of the annual Clinton Square Fair. The BCCCP, the participants of the rally and the Girl Scouts all marched together to the City Hall Auditorium.

Once at the auditorium, participants received bags that contained small items all geared toward informing individuals about different cancers and treatments. There was an array of brochures lined up on tables across the back walls of the auditorium, and women were encouraged to grab any information they might need along with an assortment of candy, lip balm and coin purses.

After the crowd went to every vendor in the room, individuals began finding seats so they could watch the program and listen to the speakers.

Sharon West, a breast cancer survivor, shared her experience with breast cancer to those in attendance. West has been cancer-free for two years now.

“In the summer of 2016, I actually found a lump in my breast. I had no family history; I had no risk factors. I was 120 pounds and I was active and I was healthy, so, I dismissed it,” West explained to the crowd.

In a couple months, West went back to the doctors and was scheduled for a mammogram. She didn’t think she needed one, but she got one regardless. She saw the image on the screen during her mammogram and knew that it did not belong. She still told herself that she did not have breast cancer.

The doctor told West they needed to get the lesion out of her breast and get a biopsy, informing her that if she had cancer, it was important that they begin treatment. West said she didn’t want to use the word cancer, refusing to believe she could have it.

After the biopsy, West was told that she needed to get the tumor out, so she underwent surgery. Following the procedure, West was informed by doctors that the surgery was not able to remove all of it and she would need a second surgery.

West urged that doctors out there need to be careful how they tell patients that they have cancer. She did not know that she had cancer; she knew that she had a lump and that it needed to be removed. She understood that cancer was an option, but she was never actually told that had been diagnosed with cancer. She learned by hearing someone tell her that her cancer was small.

“That is not the way to tell a patient they have cancer,” West said. “I left there with no questions answered. I left there not knowing what stage I was in.”

West went to Southeastern Medical Oncology, where Dr. Samer Kasbari spent an hour discussing the cancer West had and the treatment she would need.

“A lot of times when you’re diagnosed with illness, you don’t want to ask for help. You don’t want to be a burden to anybody. So, I didn’t ask for help,” West explained.

West would tell people that she was fine when she wasn’t. Her boss signed her up for Meal Train, an organization that allows people to receive help in various capacities. They do laundry. They gave West’s son rides to school. They brought her meals when she was too sick to cook.

She implored people to continuous check on the people who have been diagnosed, even if they are now cancer free, and provide some helpful words. Don’t let the cancer define those people and don’t tell them how to feel, she said.

“Still check on those people. I had a lot of other health problems from the treatment,” West attested, adding, “Before you say something to someone who has been diagnosed, think about how you would feel in that position.”

West urged those who know those afflicted with cancer to be patient as they go through treatment. Help them make life normal for their children, she noted, and reach out to those people and see if they need help.

The BCCCP really aimed to let people know how important early detection was. After West shared her story, the BCCCP had women come up and pose for a photo. Each woman stood by a banner that showed how long they were a cancer survivor.

“We had great participation,” said Sabrina Pope, president of the BCCCP.

Pope was concerned that the new location would not be large enough for the rally, but thought it was a successful event overall.

Angela Smith, membership director for Johnston and Sampson counties, said the event was a great opportunity for women to gain insight about something that could affect anyone.

Prizes were handed out at the rally and games played, including one in which participants had to find a bean in a balloon filled with sand. It was meant to represent the process of finding a lump in a breast. The bean was not easy to find within the sand, signifying the importance of mammograms.

The Girl Scouts led the way for the BCCCP rally. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9513.jpg The Girl Scouts led the way for the BCCCP rally. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent BCCCP president Sabrina Pope talks with vendors at the health fair. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9525.jpg BCCCP president Sabrina Pope talks with vendors at the health fair. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) made its way from the Sampson County Courthouse all the way to the Clinton City Hall Auditorium during the annual rally, held Saturday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9518.jpg The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) made its way from the Sampson County Courthouse all the way to the Clinton City Hall Auditorium during the annual rally, held Saturday. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Vendors set up along the back walls of the Clinton City Hall Auditorium. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9549.jpg Vendors set up along the back walls of the Clinton City Hall Auditorium. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Frances Sellars serenades the crowd. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9539.jpg Frances Sellars serenades the crowd. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Girl Scout members hand out tickets for door prizes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9532.jpg Girl Scout members hand out tickets for door prizes. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Sharon West shares her story with breast cancer. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9559.jpg Sharon West shares her story with breast cancer. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent The BCCCP honors Southeastern Medical Oncology. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9552.jpg The BCCCP honors Southeastern Medical Oncology. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent CJ Williams, 10, hands his door prize to his great grandmother, Sarah Matthews. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9586.jpg CJ Williams, 10, hands his door prize to his great grandmother, Sarah Matthews. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Survivors stand together, showing how long the have survived breast cancer. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9578.jpg Survivors stand together, showing how long the have survived breast cancer. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent

Early detection, providing support key

By Brendaly Vega [email protected]

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588