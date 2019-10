The sweet potato is a native crop to North Carolina that grow in May to late October. It can be eaten raw, steamed, boiled, microwaved, or fried. The sweet potato is sister to the morning glory. According to the USDA NASS Office, Sampson County had approximately 11,600 acres of sweet potatoes harvested for grain last year.

Cindy Ivey|For the Independent

