SCC Scholarship Spotlights

Courtesy Photo Bryan Garcia, left, is presented with the Captain David Neil Faircloth Memorial Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Dr. Paul Viser. - Courtesy Photo Emily Johnson, right, is presented with the Clinton Academic Scholarship by SCC Foundation member, Amelia Surratt. - Courtesy Photo Zackery Fann, right, is presented with the Billie Carol Clarke Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Mike Warren. -

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910.900.4072.

Bryan Garcia, left, is presented with the Captain David Neil Faircloth Memorial Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Dr. Paul Viser. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Bryan-Garcia.jpg Bryan Garcia, left, is presented with the Captain David Neil Faircloth Memorial Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Dr. Paul Viser. Courtesy Photo Emily Johnson, right, is presented with the Clinton Academic Scholarship by SCC Foundation member, Amelia Surratt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Emily-Johnson.jpg Emily Johnson, right, is presented with the Clinton Academic Scholarship by SCC Foundation member, Amelia Surratt. Courtesy Photo Zackery Fann, right, is presented with the Billie Carol Clarke Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Mike Warren. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Zackery-Fann.jpg Zackery Fann, right, is presented with the Billie Carol Clarke Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Mike Warren. Courtesy Photo