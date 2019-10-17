SCC Scholarship Spotlights

October 17, 2019
Ruthie Brock - Sampson CC
Bryan Garcia, left, is presented with the Captain David Neil Faircloth Memorial Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Dr. Paul Viser. - Courtesy Photo
Emily Johnson, right, is presented with the Clinton Academic Scholarship by SCC Foundation member, Amelia Surratt. - Courtesy Photo
Zackery Fann, right, is presented with the Billie Carol Clarke Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Mike Warren. - Courtesy Photo

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910.900.4072.

Ruthie Brock

Sampson CC