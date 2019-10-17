Hardee’s, Roseboro honors Wes

Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Hardee’s employee Wesley Slack sits on his new moped, which he received this week as a result of support from community members. - Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent After receiving a surprise gift, Wesley Slack test drives his new moped scooter. - Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Brandy Williams, manager of Hardee’s, left, honors her co-worker Wesley Slack. - Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Wesley Slack receives a big surprise from community supporters and co-workers at Hardee’s in Roseboro. - - Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Wesley Slack receives the keys to his new moped. - - Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Steven D. Strange, director of operations for Wade Cary Enterprises, honors Hardee’s employee Wesley Slack for 20 years of service. - -

ROSEBORO — After working for several hours, Wesley Slack was surprised to see a yellow moped sitting outside.

With a smile and hug, co-worker Brandy Williams put the keys in his hand before co-workers and patrons watched him start the engine to drive around the parking lot.

“Thank you,” Slack said humbly.

As the manager of Roseboro’s Hardee’s, Williams wanted to show him how much everyone cares. Slack, affectionately known as Wes, has worked at the fast food restaurant for 20 years. Before this week, the crew member had no way to get to work and back home. With special needs, Williams said he’s unable to obtain a license. For work, the Clinton native sits outside the restaurant around 4 o’ clock in the morning to start his shift after the door is unlocked. After the workday, he’ll sit outside of Hardee’s waiting for a ride back to Clinton.

“We were trying to find something nice to do for him because he’s an outstanding member of our team,” Williams said about the employee who goes above and beyond. “I feel that the restaurant would just fall down without him. He does anything you ask him to do and we wanted to do something special for him.”

To help, Williams and supporters collected money with help and permission from Wade Cary Enterprises, franchise officials. The result was a happy Slack, who will have a little more time to himself.

“Everybody was so excited to help,” Williams said.

Steven D. Strange, director of operations for Wade Cary Enterprises, presented a certificate of recognition for two decades of work and said he wished there were more employees like Wes at other Hardee’s. Strange met Slack 14 years ago.

“Believe it or not, Wes actually trained me on the cook’s table 14 years ago,” Strange said. “When I was first hired by the company to take the position of a general manager in one of our other stores, they sent me to Roseboro for training. Wes was the one who trained me on the back line.”

As a fan of NASCAR, Slack still remembers a Dale Earnhardt Jr. jacket received from Strange. Some of his favorite other drivers are Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. He’s planning to visit a track soon.

“He talked to me about Dale Earnhardt when I was here training with him,” Strange said. “I saw that leather coat at one of the sports stores and I couldn’t think of a more fitting person to give it to.”

Strange was pleased that Williams brought the idea to the company’s attention, which involved matching contributions from the owners. About $1,800 dollars was raised.

“I thought it was a great solution to that problem,” Strange said about Slack waiting for rides. “And at the same time, it’s a perfect opportunity to show Wes our appreciation. It’s amazing how many of the town’s people jumped on board with this. We got $100 donations from some of the town’s people, which just shows their appreciation for him over the years.”

Strange participated in the afternoon surprise by taking Slack on a quick trip while Williams’ husband, William, set up the moped. Together, they read the odometer and noticed 1 mile was coming up — a lot more will be added soon.

“I was shocked,” Slack said about everyone’s generosity and his new wheels. “I’m proud and happy.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

