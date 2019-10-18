HCA celebrates 50 years

Courtesy photo|HCA Students, faculty and administrators stand outside Founders Hall at Harrells Christian Academy, which celebrates its 50 year anniversary with activities this weekend. - Courtesy photo|HCA The front of Harrells Christian Academy, circa 1983. - Courtesy photo|HCA Lower school students in class at Harrells Christian, circa 1979. -

Harrells Christian Academy is celebrating 50 years of education through Christian motivation, kicking off a full weekend of activities starting today. As HCA continues to recognize their 50th year anniversary with a variety of events, alumni and current families are invited to celebrate, along with visitors from surrounding communities.

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. Friday with Alumni Village, complete with food trucks. There will be live music and entertainment from The Johnson Boys. At 7 p.m., the Crusaders’ varsity football team will kick off against Victory Christian School and crown their new 2019 Homecoming Queen.

The celebration continues Saturday, Oct. 19, at River Landing in Wallace, where a time of “Lunch and Laughs” will begin at 11 a.m. featuring nationally syndicated newspaper columnist and best-selling author, Ronda Rich. A golf tournament will follow at 1 p.m.