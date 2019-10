CHS Homecoming Court

The CHS 2019 Homecoming Court includes the Senior Queen Court of Aakira Andrews, Jade’ Harris, Jamyria Skinner, Britt Thornton, Shyde’ Underwood, Abrianna Vann, Kayla Yang; freshman class queen, Haldy Meza Ocampo; sophmore class queen, Alexandera Anaya-Ortiz; and junior class queen, Agnes Alexandersson. The Senior King Court includes Patrick Bereza, Cody Brandon, Jahisien Cruse, Sam Holloman, Shawn Matthews, Drew Leggett, Tyler Raynor, Redden Simmons, Sammy Sutter and Reid Walters. -

The CHS 2019 Homecoming Court includes the Senior Queen Court of Aakira Andrews, Jade’ Harris, Jamyria Skinner, Britt Thornton, Shyde’ Underwood, Abrianna Vann, Kayla Yang; freshman class queen, Haldy Meza Ocampo; sophmore class queen, Alexandera Anaya-Ortiz; and junior class queen, Agnes Alexandersson. The Senior King Court includes Patrick Bereza, Cody Brandon, Jahisien Cruse, Sam Holloman, Shawn Matthews, Drew Leggett, Tyler Raynor, Redden Simmons, Sammy Sutter and Reid Walters.